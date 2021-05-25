After royals, Michael Jackson’s family slams Martin Bashir for deceiving late signer

Taj Jackson, late singer Michael Jackson's nephew has come all guns blazing against ex BBC journalist Martin Bashir, days after he was found to have deceived the late Princess Diana for his interview with her in 1995.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Taj criticized Bashir for “stabbing [the singer] in the back” for the 2003 documentary on his uncle, titled Living with Michael Jackson.

Based on MJ, the documentary become contentious over the late icon’s admission to being in the same bed as underage boys.

"My uncle felt safe with him, and safe that he would portray him in the right light. My uncle looked at him as a friend, and through the voiceovers and the editing, really stabbed him in the back,” said Taj on the show.

"I always had faith that journalism meant something, and that day that faith died," he shared.

"This was a man who was let into my uncle's life who was trusted and manipulated his way in and destroyed my uncle's persona,” he said.

Before his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Taj told TMZ: "Bashir's manipulated footage and unethically [sic] journalism is one of the main reasons my uncle Michael is not here today.”

The disgraced BBC journalist has been under fire since an inquiry into his infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana revealed that he had used “deceitful” tactics and fake bank statements to convince the late royal to openly speak about her failing marriage with Prince Charles.