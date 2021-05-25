Priyanka Chopra looks ultra-glamorous in stunning outfit on cover of Vogue Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas achieved another milestone as she graced cover of Vogue Australia, looking ultra-glamorous in stunning outfit.
The acting Diva shot to fame after winning Miss World in 2000, before going on to become a hugely popular movie star.
The 38-yea-old showbiz star looked glamorous in an edgy outfit which retails for $7,880 as she graced the cover of this month's Vogue Australia.
The Nick Jonas' wife was looking gorgeous in white garment has a bold black outline around the border. The actress also showed off her incredible figure in a black glamorous figure-hugging gown.
The charming actress styled her locks straight and opted for a neutral palette of makeup consisting of a dewy foundation and nude lipstick in photoshoot.
It comes after Priyanka shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband Nick Jonas as he hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Monday.