Priyanka Chopra looks ultra-glamorous in stunning outfit on cover of Vogue Australia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas achieved another milestone as she graced cover of Vogue Australia, looking ultra-glamorous in stunning outfit.

The acting Diva shot to fame after winning Miss World in 2000, before going on to become a hugely popular movie star.

The 38-yea-old showbiz star looked glamorous in an edgy outfit which retails for $7,880 as she graced the cover of this month's Vogue Australia.

The Nick Jonas' wife was looking gorgeous in white garment has a bold black outline around the border. The actress also showed off her incredible figure in a black glamorous figure-hugging gown.

The charming actress styled her locks straight and opted for a neutral palette of makeup consisting of a dewy foundation and nude lipstick in photoshoot.

It comes after Priyanka shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband Nick Jonas as he hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Monday.