Mon May 24, 2021
Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
May 25, 2021

Kim Kardashian's new look sets internet ablaze

Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
Tue, May 25, 2021

Kim Kardashian left fans in awe as she embraced a new look, rocking a huge nose ring in the latest styling session for her beauty line. 

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star opted for a different style to mesmerise her admirers, looking gorgeous in chic  outfit with  a huge nose ring.

The 40-year-old reality star  stunned fans with the bold new futuristic-inspired look a she shared  snaps on her Instagram  to promote her KKW Beauty line.

The mother-of-four gave major style envy as she wore a huge nose ring in amazing photos from her edgy new shoot.

Kim  was styled and photographed by Spanish model Sita Abellan, and she posted images on her social media page. Her  pictures garnered huge likes from fans and friends.

In one image, she  wore long braids which coiled around her shoulders, while rocking a skintight pink silk dress with a fur collar, and finished off the look with the opulent nose ring.

The 'KUWTK' beauty laid on a pink bed in a sheer red embellished skirt in one of the shots, wearing print jacket, with grey fur on the lapels.

Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing sculptured nails in another picture. She also did a  red eye make-up from her beauty line to impress people.

