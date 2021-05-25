Kim Kardashian's new look sets internet ablaze

Kim Kardashian left fans in awe as she embraced a new look, rocking a huge nose ring in the latest styling session for her beauty line.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star opted for a different style to mesmerise her admirers, looking gorgeous in chic outfit with a huge nose ring.

The 40-year-old reality star stunned fans with the bold new futuristic-inspired look a she shared snaps on her Instagram to promote her KKW Beauty line.

The mother-of-four gave major style envy as she wore a huge nose ring in amazing photos from her edgy new shoot.



Kim was styled and photographed by Spanish model Sita Abellan, and she posted images on her social media page. Her pictures garnered huge likes from fans and friends.



In one image, she wore long braids which coiled around her shoulders, while rocking a skintight pink silk dress with a fur collar, and finished off the look with the opulent nose ring.



The 'KUWTK' beauty laid on a pink bed in a sheer red embellished skirt in one of the shots, wearing print jacket, with grey fur on the lapels.



Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing sculptured nails in another picture. She also did a red eye make-up from her beauty line to impress people.