Zack Snyder reveals Amy Adam to star in female version of 'The Wrestler'

Renowned director Zack Snyder revealed that he had discussed Amy Adams a remake of Darren Aronofsky’s 'The Wrestler'.



The filmmaker, who directed Adams as Lois Lane in Man of Steel, has pitched the actress his idea on set and that she was interested.



In conversation with The Telegraph, the director of Justice League said: "It’s a kind of female version of The Wrestler, about a midwestern housewife who happens to have a pretty good body, and starts to do some bodybuilding competitions, and then falls down a rabbit hole of steroids and hormones."



The Army of the Dead director went on to say: "It becomes a contest between fitness and family, and she loses her family because she’s spending all her money on diet supplements and drugs and trainers, and all of that stuff."



Amy Lou Adams is an American actress. Known for both comedic and dramatic roles, she has appeared three times in annual rankings of the world's highest-paid actresses.



Zack Snyder also revealed that he had pitched Adams specifically for this part, "because it would be such a hugely hard job just training to the point at which it was believable. And you need someone like Amy who loves the craft to do it."