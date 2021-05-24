Swizz Beatz remembers DMX in touching tribute in 2021 BBMAs

Record producer Swizz Beatz remembered his late friend and rapper DMX in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

When presenting for the award for top rap song, he took a moment to pay tribute to Earl Simmons who had passed away at age 50 after suffering from a heart attack.

"This year in hip-hop has been really hard," said Beatz.

"We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honor their lives, and I would like to honor my brother, DMX, the great."

"He made music with raw passion," Beatz continued.

"He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. Following Tupac, he is the second rapper to have two number one albums in one year. His legacy will forever be remembered."