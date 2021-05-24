close
Mon May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly turns heads with strange accessory for 2021 BBMAs

Mon, May 24, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly has made heads turn as he went for a strange accessory for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer had unconventionally painted his tongue black ahead of Sunday’s awards show.

He took to his Instagram story to show the process and captioned the video: “special accessory for tonight @bbmas.”.

While it is unclear why he went for the unusual accessory, it certainly made a statement as he bagged an award for Best Rock Album.

Take a look:


