Vin Diesel ‘grateful’ to fans as he crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

US actor Vin Diesel has extended gratitude to his fans for their love after he reached 70 million followers on Instagram, saying ‘I hope to make you proud’.



Taking to Instagram, the Fast & Furious actor shared his monochrome photo and wrote “I know, I was late to the gram Haha. But 70 million is...”

He further said “I am so grateful for all of you. You who have been on this remarkable journey with me. Thanks for the love.”

The actor added “As always, I hope to make you proud.”



Meanwhile, Vin Diesel is following only 64 people on Instagram.