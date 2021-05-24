close
Mon May 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 24, 2021

Chrissy Teigen ridiculed by Pete Davidson on ‘SNL’ following bullying claims

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 24, 2021

Famed comedian Pete Davidson just made a snide remark about supermodel Chrissy Teigen after she was recently accused of bullying.

The comedian took a hit at the author and the former Victoria Secret model, during the season finale of Saturday Night Live, quipping that she was now “out of our lives."

Davidson, 27, said: “If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives — I’m relieved — it’s that I was actually excited we had to wear masks.”

The model was recently accused of cyberbullying by model Courtney Stodden who said she sent them threatening private messages asking them to kill themselves.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Stodden said: “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

