Prince William ignores question about former BBC journalist's apology over Diana interview

Prince William decided to walk away when asked a question about Martin Bashir's apology over his BBC interview with Princess Diana.

The question was asked during the Duke of Cambridge's visit to Scotland. Asked whether he had seen Bashir's apology over the 1995 interview with his mother, William did not respond to the question as he left the Grassmarket Community Project.

Bashir, A former BBC journalist, found to have deceived Princess Diana in order to secure an explosive interview with her in 1995 has denied he was responsible for a chain of events that led to her death.

Martin Bashir told The Sunday Times he believed his actions did not harm Diana.

An independent investigation published on Thursday found that Bashir lied and deceived Diana that she was being spied upon to persuade her to agree to the interview in which she disclosed details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles.

“I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did,” Bashir told The Sunday Times.