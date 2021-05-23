BTS’s RM sheds light on Justin Bieber collaboration rumors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS’s RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ongoing rumors of their alleged collaboration with Justin Bieber.
RM was the one to chime in and respond to the Justin Bieber collaboration rumors and during an interview with Zach Sang the singer admitted, “It’s not a dream.”
He even clarified his intentions and admitted, “We’re in the same company. We’re company friends...It hasn’t happened yet. So if you see this video, friend, call us. Or come to Korea.”