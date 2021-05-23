close
Sun May 23, 2021
Marriage on the cards for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021

Pop icon Taylor Swift and her hunky boyfriend Joe Alwyn have grown closer to each other following the extensive period they spent together in quarantine.

An insider spilled the tea about the pair in a chat with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the two most definitely have marriage on the cards.

“They grew closer than ever during the quarantine and she really trusts him,” said the source, adding that they are “so in love.”

“They’ve been continuing to be pretty low-key about their relationship to the outside world to continue to protect it. They’ve discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day,” added the insider. 

