Prince Harry touches on ‘traumatic’ memory of Princess Diana: ‘I’m helpless’

Prince Harry recently weighed in on the ‘haunting’ memory of Princess Diana that keeps him awake at night.

He got candid during his Apple TV+ documentary titled The Me You Can’t See.

There he admitted, “I always wanted to be normal as opposed to Prince Harry just being Harry. It was a puzzling life. But unfortunately when I think about my mum, the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one over and over again.”

“Strapped in the car, seat belt across with my brother in the car as well and mother driving and being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on. She was always unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection.”

“One of the feelings that come up with me always is feeling helpless. Being too young, being a guy but being too young to help a woman, in this case, your mother. This happened every single day. Every single day until the day that she died.”