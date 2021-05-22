Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis Barker debuts ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Travis Barker recently debuted a ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo over on social media, inspired by the 13 year prior plane crash that nearly killed him and his associates.

The star showed off the tattoo on Instagram Stories with a snap shot of his arms stretched out and the words ‘survivors’ guilt’ penned in cursive right on top his existing tattoos.

Check it out below:

For those unversed with the incident, Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed nearly four people including his assistant Chris Baker, his security guard Charles Monroe Still, Jr.

The only other survivor from the crash was Adam Goldstein, known as DJ AM who died a year later from an accidental overdose on drugs.