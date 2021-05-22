Prince William at a loss of words over Harry trashing royal family

Earlier Harry blamed his father, Prince Charles, for being the reason he had unresolved pain

Prince William is having a hard time believing that his brother, Prince Harry, keeps calling out his own family.



The Duke of Sussex, who is at odds with the royal family, said in his new mental health series for AppleTV+ that the latter does not show empathy.

“William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus," the insider added.

Earlier, Harry blamed his father, Prince Charles, for being the reason he had unresolved pain. According to the insider, there is no way the two can reconcile anytime soon.

“There’s no way they’ll [royal family] ever trust him after this,” the source said. “The damage is done.”

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect,” Harry said in the series The Me You Can't See.