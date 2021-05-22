Zoya Nasir weighs in on breakup from fiancé Christian Betzman

Zoya Nasir recently turned to social media to announce news of her breakup from fiancé Christian Betzman.

Zoya announced the news over on Instagram with a screenshot of her statement and it read, "It's with a heavy heart I'm announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision."

Zoya cited religious and tolerance issues as the reason behind her decision and went on to detail the importance of tolerance, "There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways."

