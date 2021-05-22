Kevin Feige addresses whitewashed casting of Tilda Swinton for ‘Doctor Strange’

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, is feeling regretful about the 'whitewashed' casting of Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange.

In an interview with Men's Health, he spoke about the whitewashing claims that were placed on Swinton’s casting at that time of the film's release.

The character of Ancient One was originally a man in the Marvel comics but the 2016-released film’s director Scott Derrickson and Feige both decided to cast Swinton to refrain from contributing to negative stereotypes.

"We thought we were being so smart, and so cutting-edge: 'We're not going to do the cliché of the wizened, old, wise Asian man,'" said Feige while chatting with the editor of the magazine, Evan Romano.

"But it was a wake-up call to say, 'Well, wait a minute, is there any other way to figure it out? Is there any other way to both not fall into the cliché and cast an Asian actor?' And the answer to that, of course, is yes," he said.