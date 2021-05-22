Prince Harry’s fight with Meghan Markle led to the start of his healing process

Prince Harry has lifted the veil of his most emotionally vulnerable aspects of his life in Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.



The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex says he suffered from anxiety, depression and PTSD badly during the ages of 28 to 32 but it all changed after he met Meghan Markle.

"I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with,” he said.

The duke further revealed that he only had this realization after he and Meghan had a fight: "When [Meghan] said, 'I think you need to see someone,' it was in reaction to an argument that we had. And in that argument not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry.”

"I felt somewhat ashamed and defensive. Like, 'How dare you? You're calling me a child.' And she goes, 'No, I'm not calling you a child. I'm expressing sympathy and empathy for you for what happened to you when you were a child.'"

He lost his mother Princess Diana to a car crash when he was 12 years old.

Moreover, Harry said the four-year period before he met Meghan, was “dark”.

"A nightmare time in my life. I was just all over the place mentally. Every time I put a suit on and tie on... having to do the role, and go, 'right, game face,' look in the mirror and say, 'let's go'.”

“Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat. I was in fight or flight mode...I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he said.