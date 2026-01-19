Three-year-old allegedly tortured, killed during exorcism in California church
Authorities say no one attempted CPR or called for help after she died
The family of a three-year-old girl who died after hours of alleged torture inside a California church is now asking a judge to throw out the case.
Arely Naomi Proctor was found dead on a church altar in San José in September 2021 after emergency crews were called to the Iglesia Evangelica Apostoles y Profetas, according to reports.
Firefighters said her injuries suggested she had been tortured for around 12 hours.
Prosecutors say Arely was restrained and strangled by her own mother, uncle and grandfather, who believed she was possessed by an evil spirit and were trying to ‘exorcise’ her.
Police allege the abuse continued for nearly a full day, leaving the toddler unconscious multiple times.
Despite her condition, authorities say no one attempted CPR or called for help after she died.
The three relatives including Arely’s mother, Claudia Elisa Hernandez were later charged with felony assault on a child causing death, a crime that carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Now, the family is urging the court to dismiss the case under California’s Racial Justice Act, a law introduced in 2020. The court has yet to rule on the request.
-
UK Starmer rules out US trade war, calls for ‘calm diplomacy’ over Greenland
-
IMF’s World Economic Outlook: ‘Resilient’ 2026 growth expected amid tariffs & AI boom
-
South Korea, Italy strengthen ties to bolster AI technology, business, defence cooperation
-
Elon Musk shares crucial advice as China’s birth rate hits record low since 1949
-
Tesla emerges early winner as Canada welcomes Chinese EVs: Here’s why
-
CBS finally airs Trump’s full interview 'pulled' earlier after White House threatens to Sue
-
Robert Irwin gets honest about being in South Africa after 'DWTS' run in LA
-
Trump vows to neutralize ‘Russian threat’ from Greenland, raising Arctic stakes