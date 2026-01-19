Three-year-old allegedly tortured, killed during exorcism in California church

The family of a three-year-old girl who died after hours of alleged torture inside a California church is now asking a judge to throw out the case.

Arely Naomi Proctor was found dead on a church altar in San José in September 2021 after emergency crews were called to the Iglesia Evangelica Apostoles y Profetas, according to reports.

Firefighters said her injuries suggested she had been tortured for around 12 hours.

Prosecutors say Arely was restrained and strangled by her own mother, uncle and grandfather, who believed she was possessed by an evil spirit and were trying to ‘exorcise’ her.

Police allege the abuse continued for nearly a full day, leaving the toddler unconscious multiple times.

Despite her condition, authorities say no one attempted CPR or called for help after she died.

The three relatives including Arely’s mother, Claudia Elisa Hernandez were later charged with felony assault on a child causing death, a crime that carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Now, the family is urging the court to dismiss the case under California’s Racial Justice Act, a law introduced in 2020. The court has yet to rule on the request.