UK Starmer rules out US trade war, calls for ‘calm diplomacy’ over Greenland

The UK prime minister Keir Starmer has called for pursuing calm diplomacy on the disputable matter of Greenland instead of waging retaliatory trade war against the United States.

According to Starmer, imposing the trade tariffs on the US “would be the wrong thing to do”, after Donald Trump levied 10 percent taxes on eight EU member states, including Britain.

While talking during an emergency press conference in Downing Street, the PM said these countermeasures regarding trade would hurt the British economy and were “in no one’s interests.”

“A trade war is not in our interests, and therefore my first task is to ensure we don’t get to that place, which is what I’m focused on at the moment …I don’t want to lose sight of the central goal here, which is to avoid the seriousness that a trade war would bring,” Starmer told reporters.

Therefore, the UK would call for resolving the issue through dialogue and calm diplomacy among the NATO allies.

“I think that this can be resolved, and should be resolved, through calm discussion,” he added.

The PM further added that the allies should find a pragmatic and sensible way to resolve such kinds of disputes that could bring serious repercussions for our country.

Starmer remarks come as the EU member states are planning to conduct an emergency summit on Thursday, reflecting on the retaliatory options that could be waged against the US.

According to the EU diplomats, two options, including a package of sweeping tariffs on 93 billion euros of US imports and “trade bazooka” are on the table.

Recently, Trump has doubled down his determination to annex Greenland for the sake of national security.