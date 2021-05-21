close
Fri May 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Why Archie's first words broke Prince Harry's heart

Fri, May 21, 2021

Prince Harry shared why he was heartbroken over his son Archie’s first words.

In his docu-series The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex shared that one of his son’s first words were “grandma Diana”.

Speaking about his late mother Prince Harry said that he wished his late mother were here so that she could have met his wife Meghan Markle and their son. 

"I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," he said. 

"I've got a photo up in his nursery... and it was one of the first words that  he said. 

"Apart from 'mama', 'papa', it was then 'grandma', 'grandma Diana'.

"It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad."

