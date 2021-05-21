Kim Kardashian accuses Kourtney Kardashian of 'degrading' nanny

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are now feuding over a family nanny.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim had accused her sister of “degrading” her nanny.

The Skims founder added that the nanny was reduced to tears after she was confronted by the Poosh founder during a trip with her kids.

"Kim's nanny and I had a little disagreement when we were away traveling together," Kourtney shared in a confessional.

"[The nanny] felt so degraded by you, and you just started yelling at her and you said, 'Keep your voice down,' " Kim said.

Kourtney insisted that it was “a lie” and recalled that her six-year-old son Reign shared that Kim’s nanny said that he “would go to jail” if he spoke in the car.

She added that Reign was “big” on confronting others in the presence of his mother because he knows “I have his back”.

"It should have been in private," said Kim. "She said [she] wish[ed] you would've tapped [her] on the shoulder and said, 'Hey, something's really bothering me. Can I talk to you?' and [you] could have talked in private."

"There's not even 1 percent that I yelled," Kourtney said, adding that Kim's nanny "was the one who raised her voice."

"Yeah, if you think she works for you, that's totally fine. She would never work for me with the way she acts. That's totally your choice.

"Keep her. She will not ever be around my kids."