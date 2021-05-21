Prince William gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Duke of Cambridge Prince William got his first jab of coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, he said on social media.
Prince William shared a photo of himself on Instagram, showing him being vaccinated by NHS staff at the Science Museum in London.
The 38-year old also revealed that he got the vaccine on Tuesday.
He wrote “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The Prince also paid tribute to those involved in the vaccine rollout after getting his Covid jab.
“To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”