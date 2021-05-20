Isabelle Kaif reacts to 'Friends' reunion trailer

Isabelle Kaif, the younger sister of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, was among millions of fans who expressed their excitement after the full trailer of highly anticipated 'Friends" reunion was released on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Isabelle, who is also a model and actress, shared the trailer to her Instagram stories and wrote, "IT'S THE ONE!"



The unscripted reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27 with a string of celebrity guests that includes Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on “Friends” such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.

