BTS’s Suga addresses mental health struggles with depression

South Korean singer and songwriter Suga recently got candid about all of his struggles with depression and overall mental health woes.

The singer got candid during his interview with Rolling Stone and admitted, “I’m comfortable now and feeling good, but those sorts of negative emotions come and go. So it’s almost like cold weather. It may come back in a cycle over a year, year and a half.”

“But when I hear people say that when they listen to my music, and feel comfort and are consoled by those lyrics that express these emotions, that makes me feel very good. It’s very encouraging.”

He also concluded by saying, “Whatever emotions that I may be feeling, I’m always ready to express them now, as I was before.”