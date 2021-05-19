close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Turgut actor pays homage to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 19, 2021

 Cengiz Coşkun on Wednesday  took to social media to pay tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as the nation commemorated the founding father of the Modern Turkey.

Turkey celebrates 'Youth and Sports Day' on 19 May to mark the arrival of Mustafa Kemal in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul in 1919 to launch the war that transformed the nation into modern Turkey four years later.

.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of Ataturk with a message written in Turkish language.

Cengiz Coşkun rose to global fame for his portrayal of Turgut Alp in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Latest News

More From Entertainment