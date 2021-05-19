Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about embracing motherhood to Drew Barrymore

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their little angel last year

Katherine Schwarzenegger spilled the beans on adjusting in her new role as mom, with husband Chris Pratt after welcoming their baby daughter Lyla Maria.



Speaking on the Drew Barrymore show, Katherine said Pratt is a great dad, "I am so, so grateful and it's so beautiful to be able to watch him [Pratt] step into this new role of being a girl dad."

"He's the best husband and the best dad. I feel so grateful every single day for him."

Calling their girl "perfect", Katherine also revealed her own experience of motherhood saying, "I love absolutely every minute of it. It's such a joy."

Chris and Katherine welcomed their little angel last year, who is 9 months' old now. The couple tied the knot in 2019.

"We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly," Katherine told about their relationship to Barrymore.