Priyanka Chopra's co-star Sam Heughan heaps praises on her

Sam Heughan said Priyanka Chopra is a wonderful human to work with

Priyanka Chopra's co-star Sam Heughan came forth gushing over her after getting a chance to share screen together.

Sam, who is shooting for film Text For You with Pee Cee, said she is a wonderful human to work with.

While speaking to ET Canada, the actor revealed, "I’m such in awe of her! She’s so beautiful, so wonderful... such a good human being.”



Meanwhile, Pee Cee plays the role of a widow in the movie who finds it hard to deal with the loss of her husband.

In her grief, she keeps texting on the husband’s phone to relieve her pain, and one day she gets a reply.

The reply comes from Sam Heughan’s character, who is facing a similar situation in life and hence they both come together.