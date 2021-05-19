Chrissy Teigen dropped by Bloomingdale’s after bullying allegations surface

Chrissy Teigen's name has been sullied following the bullying accusations that have been placed against her.

As per Page Six, Bloomingdale’s ended a deal with the former Victoria Secret Angel just before it was about to close, over the cyberbullying allegations that have been placed against her.

Apart from that, Macy’s also dropped Teigen’s cookware line called “Cravings by Chrissy” after model Courtney Stodden revealed she had asked them to kill themselves in a private exchange on Twitter when they were 16.

An insider at the department store said, per the outlet: “They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it.”

Speaking to The Daily Beast in a recent interview, Stodden had said that Teigen publicly said things like “I hate you,” “my Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap” and “go. To sleep. forever.”

They also revealed that in a private message sent to her, she had told them: “I can’t wait for you to die.”

Teigen apologized for the entire scandal last week on Twitter, and wrote: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past [expletive] in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” she added.