Friends reunion line-up angers fans

People were glad to have an official glimpse of Friends reunion special on Thursday, but a large number of fans expressed their anger as Paul Rudd was missing from the reunion line-up.



HBO Max confirmed the release date for the upcoming reunion and released a teaser trailer, but there was a bit of confusion surrounding the list of guest stars.



In addition to David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai and James Corden, supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Elliott Gould will be present during the much-awaited unscripted special. But one celebrity not returning is Paul Rudd.

Fans of the hit sitcom still remembers Rudd - joining the series in its ninth season as Mike Hannigan - a potential love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

Rudd will not return as one of the star guests, and it’s caused quite an uproar on social media.

“As much I am pumped about the Friends reunion, please tell me Paul Rudd will be a hidden guest or something. I mean he was such a huge part of Phoebe’s storyline as well,” wrote one user.

Another fan wrote that the absence of Paul Rudd on Friends reunion list is appalling.