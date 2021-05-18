close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton's YouTube channel hits half a million followers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton  has crossed half a million followers on YouTube, 15 days after the couple  their official channel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first video on YouTube has garnered more than 3 million followers.


The royal couple has been praised for keeping their comments section switched on.

Hundreds of people have shared suggestions for the couple's future videos on the platform.

Latest News

More From Entertainment