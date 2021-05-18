Prince William and Kate Middleton's YouTube channel hits half a million followers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed half a million followers on YouTube, 15 days after the couple their official channel.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first video on YouTube has garnered more than 3 million followers.
The royal couple has been praised for keeping their comments section switched on.
Hundreds of people have shared suggestions for the couple's future videos on the platform.