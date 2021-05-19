‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan reveals his next project ‘Barbaros’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has revealed his next project historical drama serial Barbaros and confirmed its shooting as well.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of his upcoming historical drama Barbaros.

The date marked on the clapperboard was May 18, 2021.

Earlier, there were reports that Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul will portray the lead role of Hayrettin Pasha, the Ottoman admiral whose naval victories secured Ottoman dominance over the Mediterranean during the mid 16th century, in Barbaros.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next project of Engin after his popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.