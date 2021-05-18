close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Karachi weather changes as dust storm hits various parts of the city

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021

Courtesy: Nobert Almeida 

Dust storm and rain hit several parts of Karachi on Tuesday evening after several days of high temperature. The Meteorological Department (Met Dept) said the rains are likely to stop and storm clouds will disappear after two to three hours. 

Met department says the metropolis was covered with dark clouds before the storm hit the city.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that thunder cells have developed over Karachi due to the sweltering heat. 

“Winds are blowing from the Northeast. The clouds are forming in the northern part of the city,” said Sarfraz. He added that the department had warned of strong winds a threat advisory for Cyclone Tauktae was issued.

The PMD official also said that the temperature in Karachi will decrease from tomorrow, adding that the clouds will leave the city in the next two to three hours.

Sarfaraz also said that there was no chance of heavy rain in Karachi but added that the clouds had covered the city due to heat and cyclone.



Latest News

More From Pakistan