Jodie Turner-Smith says Meghan could have revolutionised monarchy for good

Jodie Turner-Smith weighed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the US

Jodie Turner-Smith shared her thoughts on how Meghan Markle, if allowed, could have modernised the British royal family.

The actress, who plays Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, in the upcoming Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn, weighed on Prince Harry and Meghan's move to the US.

She told Telegraph,"I think that Meghan could have been that. It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better."

"I think that's why there's dysfunction there," the actress went on.

Turner-Smith also weighed in on her thoughts on the monarchy. "I would not consider myself a monarchist," she said.

"I think it's interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough," the mom of one said. "We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don't really serve us as a community and are limiting us. I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality."