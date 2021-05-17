Photos: HYBE Entertainment unveils multi themed museum of music

HYBE Entertainment recently showed off their first ever look into the multi themed music exhibition within the newly unveiled BTS museum.

The entire museum encompasses two floors and is spanned across 4.701m with multiple themes.

The main three include Innovative Sound, the second is Dynamic Movement and the third is Inspiring Story. Each exhibition space showcases the beauty of music, the visual expression of lyrics as well as dance.

The first floor mainly includes sensory based experiences and lets fans experience the art of music through smell and touch.

