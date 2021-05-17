close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the SNL stage with ‘Driver’s License, Good 4 U’ performances

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 17, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the SNL stage with ‘Driver’s License, Good 4 U’ performances

American singer Olivia Rodrigo recently shocked fans with an iconic SNL debut with two of her most hit songs and had fans fawning.

The star treated fans to live versions of her two most well-known tracks Driver’s License and Good 4 U.

Both performances happened underneath purple headlights and contained live music accompaniment.

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment