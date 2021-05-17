Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the SNL stage with ‘Driver’s License, Good 4 U’ performances

American singer Olivia Rodrigo recently shocked fans with an iconic SNL debut with two of her most hit songs and had fans fawning.

The star treated fans to live versions of her two most well-known tracks Driver’s License and Good 4 U.

Both performances happened underneath purple headlights and contained live music accompaniment.

