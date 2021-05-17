Nicki Minaj reminisces over late father in emotional birthday tribute

Renowned singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj recently turned to social media in memory of her late father’s birthday this year.



The singer penned a short but sweet note over on Instagram and it read, “appy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God”. (sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Minaj lost her father to a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in February of this year. The perpetrator responsible for the incident has already been nabbed by the Nassau Country police department and has been identified as 70-year-old Charles Polevich.



He has been charged on a total of two counts, fleeing the scene and tampering with evidence.