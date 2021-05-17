Kim Kardashian splashes $25000 on Janet Jackson's iconic dress

Kim Kardashian revealed that she's a big fan of Janet Jackson and spent a huge amount of $25000 to buy her iconic outfit to celebrate the music sensation's 55th birthday on Sunday (May 16).

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star revealed that she purchased the singer's iconic outfit from her 1993 hit music video for 'If'.

The 40-year-old reality television star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and wrote: 'For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this on juliens_auctions.'

'Happy birthday queen!,' Kim added to a lengthy clip of the music video on her Stories as Janet hit the milestone on Sunday.

Janet thanked Kardashian with a slide on her own Instagram Story: 'Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope 'IF' gives u as much pleasure as it did me.'

The auction house confirmed that the custom-made cropped suede top with artificial bone detailing and a pair of black lace-up front pants had sold on Friday.

Janet's auction is being called Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson, and features more than 1,000 items from throughout her life.