Nick Jonas reveals ‘incredible’ advice for new judge for ‘The Voice’ Ariana Grande

Award winning singer Nick Jonas recently sat down for a chat and got candid about Ariana Grande’s entrance into The Voice as a judge.
The singer made the claim during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and in a segment with John Legend and Blake Shelton, he touched upon Ariana Grande’s induction into The Voice.
He claimed, “I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you.”