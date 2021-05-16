Nick Jonas reveals ‘incredible’ advice for new judge for ‘The Voice’ Ariana Grande

Award winning singer Nick Jonas recently sat down for a chat and got candid about Ariana Grande’s entrance into The Voice as a judge.

The singer made the claim during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and in a segment with John Legend and Blake Shelton, he touched upon Ariana Grande’s induction into The Voice.

He claimed, “I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you.”

Check it out below:



