Sun May 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021
Nick Jonas reveals ‘incredible’ advice for new judge for ‘The Voice’ Ariana Grande

Award winning singer Nick Jonas recently sat down for a chat and got candid about Ariana Grande’s entrance into The Voice as a judge.

The singer made the claim during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and in a segment with John Legend and Blake Shelton, he touched upon Ariana Grande’s induction into The Voice.

He claimed, “I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you.”

Check it out below:


