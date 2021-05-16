close
Sun May 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021
Prince Harry ‘knocked’ the wind out of Prince Charles: report

An expert recently shed light on the shocking impact Prince Harry has had on Prince Charles with his Oprah interview bombshell.

The claim was brought forward in a claim by royal commentator Julie Montagu.

In the Channel 5 documentary titled Charles and Harry: Father & Son Divided she claimed Prince Harry “really knocked” Prince Charles down by his comments.

She was quoted saying, “The takeaway from that interview was that there is a real rift, there is real distance, there is real anger.”

Ms. Montagu’s comments came shortly after Prince Harry’s comments to Oprah took the internet by storm.

At the time he discussed the reality of feeling ‘trapped’ within the royal family and admitted, “I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar.”

“He knows what pain feels like. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know."

