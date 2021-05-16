DJ Khaled reacts to Israeli attacks on Palestinians

DJ Khaled sent love and prayers to Palestinian as Israeli forces launched fresh offensive in Gaza, killing dozens of civilians.

Khaled took to Instagram to share a picture of Palestinian offering prayers and wrote, "Sending love and light and prayers to my Palestinian brothers and sisters and everyone around the world. I'm praying for peace and love to the world. Peace and love to everyone."

DJ Khaled recently released his new album titled "Khaled Khaled" which featured multiple collaborations.



