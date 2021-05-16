close
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

DJ Khaled reacts to Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021

DJ Khaled sent love and prayers to Palestinian as Israeli forces launched fresh offensive in Gaza, killing dozens of  civilians.

Khaled took to Instagram to share a picture  of Palestinian offering prayers  and wrote, "Sending love and light and prayers to my Palestinian brothers and sisters and everyone around the world. I'm praying for peace and love to the world. Peace and love  to everyone."

DJ Khaled recently released his new album titled "Khaled Khaled" which featured multiple  collaborations. 


