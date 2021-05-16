Ayeza Khan reaches nine million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan on Saturday crossed nine million followers on Instagram.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on the Facebook-owned app.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, Ayeza shared her picture with a caption that said, "I love you all".



Ayeza received congratulations from actress Kinza Hashmi and Reema Khan in the comment section for amassing such a huge number of followers on social media.



