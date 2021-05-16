Ayeza Khan reaches nine million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ayeza Khan on Saturday crossed nine million followers on Instagram.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on the Facebook-owned app.
Taking to the photo and video sharing app, Ayeza shared her picture with a caption that said, "I love you all".
Ayeza received congratulations from actress Kinza Hashmi and Reema Khan in the comment section for amassing such a huge number of followers on social media.