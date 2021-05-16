close
Fri May 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Ayeza Khan reaches nine million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021

Ayeza Khan on Saturday crossed nine million followers on Instagram. 

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on the Facebook-owned app.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, Ayeza shared her picture with a caption that said, "I love you all".

Ayeza received congratulations from actress Kinza Hashmi and Reema  Khan  in the comment section for  amassing such a huge number of followers on social media.


