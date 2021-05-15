Princess Diana had the same royal experience as Meghan, says her former coach

Princess Diana's royal life has been under discussion ever since Meghan Markle candidly spoke about her struggles while she was a working member of the royal fold prior to her exit with Prince Harry.



The late Princess of Wales’ former voice coach Stewart Pearce spoke to Us Weekly about that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how Diana's personality was similar to Harry.

The expert said that while William looks more like Diana with his “pure features” Harry is the one who got her personality.

“But Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her],” he said.

“I suppose, slightly, William from the external point of view. But Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He’s the guy. He loves life. He has fun,” added Pearce.

Pearce further commented that much like Harry, Diana too had been in search of balance in her life.

“What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that she was really not given a tremendous amount of advice. It’s sort of within the royal family, it’s assumed you will either grow through it, or, you know, [you’ll sink],” explained the author.

He said that the same had happened with Harry’s wife Meghan Markle: “She was given very little advice, but being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries. Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with [Prince] Charles that she thought that he would assist her.”