Alec Baldwin says cancel culture 'destroys' the ‘deserving and undeserving alike’

Acclaimed actor Alec Baldwin has lashed out at the escalating trend of “cancel culture” on social media.

The actor, 63, took to Twitter and wrote that the new trend of “cancelling” celebrities and public figures is like a destructive “forest fire”.

“Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel. Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike,” wrote Baldwin.

Baldwin's charged tweet comes only a day after he criticized the media coverage that was given to his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s scandal regarding the inconsistent account of her heritage.

“There appears to be a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior everywhere except where it matters most: the US Congress,” he wrote on Thursday.