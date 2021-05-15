Kendall Jenner says her relationship with social media has become ‘addictive’

American supermodel Kendall Jenner wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her mental health struggles.



The reality TV star is partaking in Mental Health Awareness Month as she openly spoke about her anxiety in the latest instalment of her Open Minded series with Vogue.

“What’s affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see,” said the 25-year-old.

“There’s just literally too much. I find that the more I’m looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what’s happening right in front of me,” she continued.

“My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that, but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to,” she added.

“I don’t like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place,” she said but noted that in today’s world, “there is no escaping it.”

She went on to explain that what “boils [her] blood” is “someone claiming a false narrative for me…I have moments of feeling like I’m breaking or feeling like I can’t take it anymore.”

“Because of social media, everything is highlighted, everything is heightened whether good or bad. I feel most of my social media anxiety is actually more the overwhelmingness of it all,” said the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.