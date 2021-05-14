Protests held across Pakistan in solidarity with Palestine

People protesting against Israel's atrocities against Palestinians in Pakistan. — Twitter

To express unwavering solidarity with Palestinians as they brace relentless attacks from Israel, Pakistanis held protests and demonstrations across the country and demanded an end to the suffering.



Protests were held in several cities, including Lahore and Multan, where Israeli atrocities against Palestinians were strongly condemned. The protesters demanded the international community take notice of Israel's bombing of Palestinian land and its people.

During a PTI-organised protest in Lahore, party leader Ijaz Chaudhry said innocent Palestinian children were dying due to Israel's attacks and demanded the Muslim world adopt a joint strategy against Israel.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab North Dr Tariq Saleem led a protest in Gujrat against Israeli terrorism, while the party also held a demonstration in Arifwala. Religious parties held rallies in Mandi Bahauddin and Malakwal.

Meanwhile, Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said the Palestinians needed Pakistan's moral support more than its financial support. "Prime Minister [Imran Khan] has approached the leaders of Islamic countries [in this regard]."

Bombardment continues

Even today, Israel has continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells, Al Jazeera reported, as it ramps up deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Since hostilities caught pace on Monday, at least 122 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed and more than 900 wounded since.

"Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire, with residents reporting that the Strip had experienced its most violent night," the publication reported.