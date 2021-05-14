Sania Mirza, son Izhaan win hearts as they twin in style this Eid

Tennis star Sania Mirza (right) and her son Izhaan. — Instagram

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan stunned in matching outfits on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr and won the hearts of the fans on social media.



In the stunning photos on Instagram on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the tennis star could be seen dressed up in an embroidered, bottle green outfit, while her son wore a green kurta and a white shalwar.

"Twinning and winning with my laddoo," the athlete wrote in the caption of her post.



Earlier, she had also shared a series of photos with her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, where the two could be seen packing on the PDA.

"Eid Mubarak from us to you," she wrote.

"Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics," Mirza added.

