Sania Mirza, son Izhaan win hearts as they twin in style this Eid

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan stunned in matching outfits on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr and won the hearts of the fans on social media.
In the stunning photos on Instagram on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the tennis star could be seen dressed up in an embroidered, bottle green outfit, while her son wore a green kurta and a white shalwar.
"Twinning and winning with my laddoo," the athlete wrote in the caption of her post.
Earlier, she had also shared a series of photos with her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, where the two could be seen packing on the PDA.
"Eid Mubarak from us to you," she wrote.
"Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics," Mirza added.