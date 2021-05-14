Ellen DeGeneres slams ‘highly orchestrated’ nature of toxic workplace allegations

Ellen DeGeneres recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘orchestrated’ nature of every workplace allegation brought to her attention.

The host wore her heart on her sleeve during the interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie and shocked fans the moment she admitted that there was a time where she “really did think about not coming back because... it was devastating.”

During the interview DeGeneres also made it clear that she is a “kind person” who just wants to “make people happy” and had “no idea” about the allegations until local media began its scathing take down.

She even told Guthrie, “I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated.”

“People get picked on, but for four months straight for me. And then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place this is. I wish somebody would have come to me and said, 'Hey, something's going on that you should know about'.”

Before concluding she claimed, “I have to say if nobody else is saying it, it was really interesting because I'm a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic.”

“I want to say, I am so sorry to the people who were affected. know that I'm in a position of privilege and power. I realized that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”