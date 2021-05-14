Olivia Rodrigo addresses fear of being ‘pigeonholed’ into heartbreak songs

Driver’s License singer Olivia Rodrigo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her desire to free herself from the limiting genre of heartbreak songs.

The singer got candid with Billboard and was quoted saying, “At first I was like, ‘I don't want to do this. I don't want to be pigeonholed’.”

“I'm a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth. And truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren't feelings that I was feeling at the time. And what's the point of putting out a record if it isn't something that you feel is important to say to people?"

During the course of the interview Rodrigo even touched upon her ‘ultimate’ songwriting passion and weighed in on the dangers of being led astray from commercial success.

“To a certain degree, having really commercially successful music means that lots of people are really affected by your music and really like it, and that's awesome in and of itself.”

“If my music becomes really commercially successful, that's incredible, and that means I did a good job. But some of my favorite artists are not commercially successful, and that doesn't mean that they're any less amazing."