Why pregnant Meghan Markle won't have baby shower ahead of daughter's birth

Meghan Markle is not planning to hold a baby shower ahead of her daughter's birth this summer.



The Duchess of Sussex does not want to take risks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already wreaked havoc, in the world.

A source told Us Weekly, “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now,” the source said.

“There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose," they added.

When the Duchess was pregnant with her son Archie, she had a fancy baby shower in New York City, hosted by friend Serena Williams.

This time though, Meghan isn't at a loss at all either, the source added.

The Duchess “has the support of her friends and, most importantly, [Prince Harry]. Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family.”