Jennifer Garner 'focused on kids' amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunion

Jennifer Garner does not want to get embroiled in the ongoing matter of Ben Affleck rekindling his romance with former flame Jennifer Lopez.



According to an insider, Garner's sole focus is on her kids for now.

"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life," the insider said of the Yes Day actress.



She "doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way. Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father," the source added.

On Mother's Day, Affleck posted a sweet tribute for Garner saying, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who finalised their divorced in 2018, share three kids together—Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9.